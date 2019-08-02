Limerick gardai seek information on vehicle following burglary

GARDAI are seeking information about a car which may have been involved in a burglary in the Thomondgate area.

Following the incident – at around 10.55pm on July 24 – the suspect escaped on a blue Audi car with a 04CE registration.

The culprit, who was wearing a baseball cap was disturbed by the homeowner with trying to gain access to the garage at the property.

Gardai at Mayorstone are seeking assistance from any witnesses who may have been in the area and who saw the vehicle leaving.

They can be contacted at (061) 456980.