Brother and cousin of Limerick rapist told lies to gardai

TWO relatives of a convicted rapist will be sentenced later in the year after they admitted perverting the course of justice by telling lies to gardai investigating the rape allegations.

The men, who can’t be named for legal reasons, falsely told gardai they were in the company of the accused and victim on the date of the rape and that they heard the complainant asking the man to “go upstairs” for sex.

The rape took place at a house in West Limerick in November 2015 and the culprit was sentenced to six years’ imprisonment earlier this year.

The woman was aged 19 at the time of the rape.

The rapist, aged 27, was also convicted of perverting the course of justice and with intimidating the victim on social media after the assault.

During a sentencing hearing at Limerick Circuit Court, Garda Gavin Griffin said a brother and cousin of the defendant were interviewed as part of the rape investigation.

Gardai Griffin said there were a number of discrepancies between the two statements and that he made further inquires to confirm their accuracy.

He told Lily Buckley BL, prosecuting, that this caused the victim further upset but that she stated the men were not present in the house on the night she was raped.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told when the defendants – who are aged 29 and 23 – were questioned about their statements they made admissions telling gardai they had been asked to do so by the then rape suspect.

Both admitted they were not at the house on the night of the rape and that they were socialising in a town in North Cork.

Lawyers representing each of the men said their clients had made the false statements out a misguided sense of loyalty to the man and that they regretted their actions. Both men have learning difficulties and are at low risk of reoffending.

Adjourning the matter for sentence in November, Judge Tom O’Donnell noted the evidence of Garda Griffin who said the rape investigation could have “taken a completely different direction” had the defendant’s statements been taken at face value.

He said it is an extremely serious matter serious matter and that the consequences of the their actions could have been very serious.