Deaths in Limerick - July 31, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael O'Gorman of Kealogue, Oola, Limerick. O' Gorman, Michael 12 Teesdale Avenue, Isleworth, Middlesex, London formerly of Kealogue, Oola, Co. Limerick. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Caroline, brother Con, nephews, nieces, family & friends.

Reposing at Ryans' Funeral Home, Pallasgrean,this Friday evening at 7 o clock with removal at 8 o clock to Oola Church. Requiem Mass Saturday at 11 o clock with burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Ned O'Connell of JF Kennedy Place, Charleville, Cork / Dromcollogher, Limerick. After a brief illness, in University Hospital Limerick. Father of the late Aileen. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Eileen (nee Lordan), daughter Mary, sons Eddie, D.J & Paudie, daughters-in-law Joan, Mercedes & Paula, Twelve grandchildren Cian, Chanelle, Luke, Miran, Iman, Job, Erin, Brogan, Oran, Ned, Fernando & Ellen-Marie, great-granddaughter Gianna-Aileen, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives & friends.

Reposing at O’ Malley Funeral Homes, New Line, Charleville (P56 T184) on Friday from 6:30pm until 8:30pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church, Charleville. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 2pm. Funeral after to local cemetery.

The death has occurred of Theresa Jackson (née Walsh) of 5 Island Lodge, Walsh Island, Offaly / Croom, Limerick. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Len, daughters Elisa, Joe and Emma, brothers Thomas, Pete and Michael, sons-in-law Michael and Sean, grandchildren Amy, Tara, Chloe, Michael, Charlie and Tyler, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her residence (eircode R35 H361) on Thursday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday afternoon arriving at the Church of Immaculate Conception, Walsh Island for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.