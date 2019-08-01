Man was pushed in front of bus during street altercation in Limerick

A MAN who was pushed in front of a moving bus during an altercation with two other men refused to cooperate with the garda investigation into the incident, a court has heard.

The quick reactions of the bus driver, who took evasive action to avoid hitting the man, have been praised by a judge who says he is lucky not to have been killed or seriously injured.

Evan Bullman, 32, of Maigue Way, John Carew Park and Colin Earls, 29, of Cois Sruthan, Croom have been told they will avoid a criminal conviction if they stay out of trouble for the foreseeable future.

Both have pleaded guilty to recklessly endangering traffic at Greenhill Road, Garryowen on February 27, 2016.

Sergeant Mick Dunne told Limerick Circuit Court the incident which happened near the Track Bar at around 2pm was captured on CCTV.

He said Colin Earls and the victim initially became involved an a verbal altercation but that it escalated and became physical.

He told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, the altercation progressed onto the roadway and that Mr Bullman them became involved.

A pint glass was smashed on the ground and both men can be seen striking the victim before Mr Earls can been seen “throwing a kick” which propelled him in front of the bus which had to brake suddenly.

Sgt Dunne said both defendants were identified on CCTV but that the victim did not cooperate. No formal complaint was made and there were also difficulties securing statements from civilian witnesses.

“The bus driver found it most alarming and it was an unpleasant experience for him,” said Mr O’Sullivan who accepted the charges preferred by DPP the were unusual – given the nature of offence.

While each of the defendants have previous convictions, Judge Tom O’Donnell was told both are currently working and that what happened was a “wake up call” for them.

Eimear Carey BL asked the court to note that Mr Bullman had played a lesser role and was not involved in the initial altercation while Brian McInerney BL said his client had been forthcoming and had cooperated with gardai “at all times”.

Accepting that the charge before him was “novel”, Judge O’Donnell also noted that more than three years have elapsed since the incident happened.

He noted the defendants have made enormous progress since and that neither have come to garda attention in recent times.

He said the non-cooperation of the victim was a factor as were the potential consequences of the defendant’s actions.

However, adjourning the matter for sentence later in the year he indicated he will apply the Probation Act if there are no further difficulties.

He removed all of their bail conditions.