Limerick gardai issue warning over texts seeking banking details

GARDAI are warning about a new ‘SMISHING’ scam in which people receive text messages from a number purporting to be their bank.

The text message informs the customer that their online banking account has been locked for security reasons. It then invites the recipient to unlock their online access and confirm their data by clicking a link within the text message they have received.

“The recipient is subsequently asked for personal data relating to their online bank account to be submitted,” said Garda Eoghan Linnane of Henry Street garda station.

“This type of fraud is called “SMISHING”. It is an attempt to access sensitive information relating to a person’s bank account.

"Banks have advised that they do not send texts to their customers for any reason,” he added.

Gardai are advising those who receive such messages not to click the link on the text message and not to submit any sensitive or private information about their online banking.

"Report the matter to your bank and to your local Garda station if you have been the victim of such a scam," said Garda Linnane.