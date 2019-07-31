Limerick motorist fined €500 after ‘miscalculation’

A MOTORIST was fined €500 at Kilmallock Court for careless driving.

Helen Quish, 45, of Oliver Plunkett Terrace, Ballylanders pleaded guilty to the offence.

On November 15, 2017, Sergeant Michelle Leahy said Ms Quish was driving at High Street, Kilfinane.

“She drove out from a junction and collided with another vehicle. Both parties were taken to hospital,” said Sgt Leahy.

Judge Marian O’Leary asked how serious the injuries were. “Both minor,” replied Sgt Leahy.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Ms Quish, said it was a very unfortunate incident.

“It was a T Junction. She was nudging her way out. It was a miscalculation. She looked but didn’t see the car coming from the right. She had looked both ways,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The solicitor said his client has been driving for over 20 years and doesn’t have one penalty point.

“She is totally reliant on her licence,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Judge O’Leary fined Ms Quish €500 but exercised her discretion not to disqualify her from driving.