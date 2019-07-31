Killer attacked house in Limerick estate during row with partner

A CONVICTED killer who attacked the front of a house where his partner was staying has been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment.

Quentin Monaghan, 25, who has an address at Tullamoy, Stradbally, Laois had admitted producing a metal baton and damaging the front door of the property at Greenfields, Rosbrien last year.

Garda Shane O’Neill said the incident, which happened at around 9.35pm on October 7, 2018, was witnessed by gardai who happened to be in the area.

He said Mr Monaghan was “shouting and roaring and swinging the baton and making threats,” and that gardai had to use pepper spray to subdue him.

Around €750 worth of damage was caused to the front door of the house.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told the defendant had travelled to Limerick to confront his partner in relation to a domestic issue and that he accepts it was “not an appropriate way” to deal with matters.

Sean Rafter BL said there have been no further incidents and that his client remains in a relationship with the woman.

Imposing sentence, Judge O’Donnell noted Mr Monaghan had pleaded guilty and that the relationship is “back on track”.

He imposed sentences totalling two years’ imprisonment – backdating them to the date of the offence.

In July 2015 Mr Monaghan was previously sentenced to six years’ imprisonment at the Central Criminal Court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter for his part in the killing of Jamie Lindsay.

The 20-year-old died after he was shot in the face by another man in Athy, County Kildare on April 6, 2013 following a row over €1,000 worth of drugs.