Shock as Limerick man dies after falling from balcony in South Africa

A “PALL of sadness” hangs over Na Piarsaigh GAA Club this week following the death of one of the club’s first senior hurlers in a tragic accident.

Enda Kiely, who was aged in his early 40s, died following a fall from a balcony in South Africa last week leaving a community and a club in shock.

His devastated parents, Bill, a former Na Piarsaigh chairman and Anne have flown to South Africa following the tragedy, which occurred in the early hours of Friday morning last.

Enda has been described as “a real character” by close friends while local election candidate, Pat O’Neill, a member of the Caherdavin club said there is a “deep sense of shock and sadness”.

The promising hurler – who played in the forward line and was a free taker – left Limerick in his 20s, and worked as a subsea engineer across the world, including in Turkey, Korea, Melbourne in Australia and latterly in China.

It’s understood he moved to South Africa, as he was to marry his partner Christina in November.

A prolific GAA player, Enda was instrumental in the early success of Na Piarsaigh GAA Club.

In 1993, he was part of the team which won the under 16 hurling city and county championship, while a year later he was on the Sky Blues’ county-winning minor football panel.

In 1995, he was an under-21 hurling county champion, and was a member of the club’s first senior panel, which lined out that same year. In 19978,, he was on the under-21 city hurling champions panel.

Enda Kiely is survived by his fiancée Christine Duvenhage, parents Bill and Ann, sister Mairead and brothers Liam and Senan.