Man seriously injured following ‘one punch assault' in Limerick city centre

GARDAI are investigating a ‘one punch assault’ in Limerick city centre which left a man with a serious head injury.

According to gardai, the incident happened outside a pub at Ellen Street shortly after midnight on Sunday.

“At approximately 12.20am on Sunday, July 28 a male was found in an unconscious state. He had sustained a very serious head injury,” said Garda Eoghan Linnane.

“This occurred outside a busy pub on Ellen Street. His injury was as a result of a one punch assault perpetrated on him by another male,” he added.

It’s understood the victim has been transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment.

The incident happened hours after the Limerick v Kilkenny All Ireland semi final and gardai say there would have been a lot of people socialising in this area at the time.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to contact them at (061) 212400.