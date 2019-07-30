Guilty plea entered following significant drugs haul in Limerick village

A MAN will be sentenced later in the year after he admitted having a significant quantity of drugs at his home in rural County Limerick.

When arraigned at Limerick Circuit Court on Tuesday, Shaun Sparling, 28, of Rath, Murroe pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis resin for the purpose of sale or supply.

He was previously charged before the district court and the matter was sent forward to the circuit court with the consent of the Director of Public Prosecutions earlier this year.

The drugs, which have an estimated street value of around €176,000, were seized during a garda operation at Rath operation on July 7, 2018.

The search which was led by the divisional drugs unit was part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Limerick garda division.

It is the state case that a number of different packages - each containing cannabis - were seized during the search.

After his client entered his guilty plea, Andrew Sexton SC requested an adjournment of the case to facilitate the preparation of a probation report.

“It is a case where I feel a probation report would be of assistance,” he told Judge Tom O’Donnell.

The judge noted this and the matter was adjourned for sentence at the end of October.

Because of the value of the drugs seized, Mr Sparling faces a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years’ imprisonment unless the judge is satisfied there is an exceptional reason not to impose such a sentence.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail pending the sentencing hearing.