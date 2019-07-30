Serial shoplifter jailed for three years for spate of theft offences in Limerick

A CHRONIC addict who is known to security personnel at stores across the city had been jailed for three years for shoplifting offences.

John Hayes, 46, of Hartigan Villas, Moyross had pleaded guilty to multiple theft charges relating to offences which took place on various dates between September 13, 2017 and June 14, 2018.

During a sentencing hearing, Garda Enda Clifford said the defendant was targeted and prosecuted as part of a special garda operation combatting shoplifting in the city centre.

He said Mr Hayes, who has more than 200 previous convictions, entered a number of different stores and stole property totalling €1,209.35.

He told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, the items taken included a hair straightener, curtains, skincare products, razor blades and jacket.

None of the property was recovered and Mr Hayes was arrested and questioned in July 2018.

Barrister Brian McInerney said his client is a recidivist who steals to fund his drug habit.

“Most the security workers know him well,” he said, adding that Mr Hayes is not a criminal mastermind.

“We are effectively on a merry-go-round,” he said suggesting it will continue until Mr Hayes dies or addresses his addiction problem.

Mr McInerney said his client is “very amicable and reasonable to deal with,” when sober and that all of the offences were “spur of the moment” and were not planned.

Seeking leniency, he asked the court to note his client’s guilty plea and the fact that he has been in custody for some time.

He also informed the court that Mr Hayes has been offered a bed at a residential treatment centre but that he will not be allowed to take up bed while in custody.

Judge Tom O’Donnell noted that Mr Hayes had not returned to prison on time when granted compassionate leave earlier this year to allow him attend a family event.

Imposing sentence, the judge said the defendant’s previous record and the number of offences before the court were an aggravating factor.

He also commented that retailers and other businesses in the city centre are entitled to be protected from such behaviour.

He imposed prison sentences totalling three years imprisonment.