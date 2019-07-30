Limerick council secures €2.7 million to retrofit homes

THE announcement of almost €2.7 million in funds to Limerick City and County Council to retrofit council homes and bring them up to a higher energy rating has been welcomed by Limerick City Labour Party TD Jan O’Sullivan.

“Limerick has got the highest allocation of funding outside of Dublin and I strongly urge the Council to ramp up their programme and draw down all of this money as quickly as possible,”said Deputy O'Sullivan

“I have been urging the Government to focus on Council homes as well as privately owned homes whose owners cannot afford to draw down grants because they haven't the money for the matching funds required,” she added.

Deputy O'Sullivan claims that older houses in areas like Garryowen will benefit.

“Limerick has done a lot of good work through regeneration in estates around the City but many older houses in areas like Garryowen and Ballynanty have very low energy ratings and people who live in them are in real danger of not being able to afford to keep them warm when higher carbon taxes kick in,” Deputy O'Sullivan said.

“This funding will allow the Council to upgrade their own stock.

The second and equally urgent piece of the jigsaw is to reform the SEAI grants for privately-owned homes.”