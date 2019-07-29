Limerick postal worker harrassed couple by sending dozens of anonymous packages

A MARRIED couple who were harassed by a postal worker for nearly two years have described how they have become paranoid and fearful as a result of their ordeal.

The couple, who live with their young son in a Limerick suburb, have revealed that some of their friends have not been to their new home as they fear that their personal information will be misused.

Mary Murphy, 41, of High Meadows, Gouldavoher has pleaded guilty to charges of harassment relating to offences which happened on dates between November 1, 2015 and May 5, 2017.

She has also pleaded guilty to a charge of interfering with postal packages under the provisions of the Postal Services Act 2011.

During a sentencing hearing this week, John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, said the defendant had sent numerous packages, letters and cards to the couple over a nineteen month period.

Detective Garda Shane Ryan said the offending began after the defendant became infatuated with the man who works as a medical professional.

He said all of the packages were anonymous and that a formal complaint was made to gardai in February 2016 after the couple became concerned for their safety given the level of personal information in some of the letters and cards.

They received security advice from gardai and put measures in place at their home to protect themselves.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told the packages and letters were a source of great distress for the couple as they believed a close friend or relative may have been giving the culprit information.

Detective Garda Ryan said the defendant expressed her love for the man in many of the letters and cards and that she sent him a hand-made Valentines Day card in 2017.

On another occasion she congratulated the couple on the birth of their son and subsequently sent an amber teething bracelet in a package which was addressed to the infant.

She also sent toys including colouring pencils and referenced family events and relatives in some of the correspondence.

Detective Garda Ryan said while it was established at an early stage that the packages had been sent by the same individual efforts to identity the person responsible took more than a year.

As part of the garda investigation, the parcels and letters were forensically examined and it was established that some of the postage stamps and labels had been removed from other packages and letters and stuck onto the packages being sent by Ms Murphy.

Mr O’Sullivan, said the defendant who worked at the An Post Depot on the Dock Road had done this to avoid being caught as she was aware of the tracking systems used by An Post.

Detective Ryan said the defendant was eventually identified in May 2017 when gardai obtained CCTV from Mungret Post Office after one of the stamps was traced to the premises.

When questioned, she made admissions in relation to the packages and letters she had sent telling gardai she did not know what it would lead to.

The defendant told gardai she had obtained all of the personal information from social media and that she had not received assistance from anybody else.

Ms Murphy was suspended from her job at An Post after the allegations first came to light and she has since been dismissed. Her involvement with Mungret St Pauls GAA club has also been severely restricted as a consequence of what happened.

In a victim impact statement, the couple said what happened has had a lasting effect and that they have become extremely private people.

They closely guard their personal information and, until recently, were petrified when meeting with close friends and relatives.

The couple, who moved homes shortly after Ms Murphy was apprehended, say some of their friends have not been to the house and that they have only met them in public locations.

The couple expressed their disbelief and upset at the fact that Ms Murphy was able to avoid the safeguards to stop such offending.

Barrister Pat Barriscale asked the court to note his client had made admissions and that there is little risk of her reoffending.

“She does realise the gravity of the offence,” he said adding she has been attending counselling in recent times.

Seeking leniency, he said Ms Murphy had suffered with the loss of her job and that she is extremely concerned for her future which, he said, is “at best uncertain and at worst bleak”.

Mr Barriscale said his client had forwarded a letter of apology to gardai in advance of the hearing but that the couple had declined to accept it or read it.

Adjourning the matter for sentence in October, Judge O’Donnell said it was a very distressing and distburbing case.