Unsettled weather to be expected ahead of bank holiday weekend

IT may be the middle of summer but rain looks to be on the horizon as we approach the August bank holiday weekend.

Forecasters at Met Éireann say it will be mostly dry on Monday with some bright on sunny spells.

However, cloud will increase during the afternoon and outbreaks of rain can be expected in the later afternoon or early evening. Highest temperatures, in Limerick, on Monday will range from 18 to 21 degrees.

While the rain with largely stop overnight, further showers can be expected on Tuesday with a risk of isolated downpours. Temperatures on Tuesday are likely to range between 17 and 21 degrees.

Forecasters say there is uncertainty as to what conditions we can expect on Wednesday and Thursday as a high pressure system could bring dry and settled conditions to parts of the country.

However, some areas may experience very unsettled weather as we head into the bank holiday weekend.

Our advice is to keep your umbrellas close by for the week ahead!