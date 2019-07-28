No fowl play as Limerick firemen rescue wandering ducks

Personnel from Limerick Fire station, Mulgrave Street were on hand this Sunday morning to assist a family of ducks which was spotted wandering in traffic near the city centre.

Having been alerted to their plight, the quick-thinking firemen flew into action and swooped up the feathered friends before bringing them to safety – away from traffic.

“We're glad all went swimmingly, they're avian a great time!” said a spokesperson for Limerick Fire and Rescue.

We were delighted to be able to help out this nest generation of feathered friends early this morning



Spotted wondering through traffic on Mulgrave St.



Without ruffling too many feathers, we brought them to an eggceptional new home



We're glad all went swimmingly pic.twitter.com/LG7tsX2EU2 July 28, 2019

There has been no shortage of puns on social media where details of what happened were posted on Sunday afternoon.

“Aw! Well done Limerick Fire & Rescue! Hope you have ducked out of the rain now. Ye should bill them for the call out - but they’d only duck out of it,” wrote Rose Lawlor while while Jason Begley said: “Are you sure you got them all, there could have been one hiding & watching you - a Peking duck”.