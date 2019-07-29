Annual pass to be rolled out for Limerick's King John's Castle

MEMBERSHIP for one of Limerick’s most iconic and historical sites could be made available in the coming months.

A “solo membership” to King John’s Castle is hoped to be rolled out by Shannon Heritage in the autumn, offering the public an annual pass to the 13th-century castle.

A campaign to have an affordable individual pass made available for the castle was spearheaded by Limerick woman Niamh O’Mahony on Twitter, and has been backed by councillor James Collins and The Rubberbandits.

As it currently stands, there are two membership packages available to those who wish to visit King John’s Castle and any other Shannon Heritage sites.

The cheapest option is priced at €115 for an adult per annum and provides day visit admission to all Shannon Heritage attractions all year round.

A Shannon Heritage spokesperson said more information on the annual pass will be made available later in the year.