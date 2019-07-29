Judge issues warning in Limerick Court about seat belts for children 

“I JUST can’t see why people can’t consider their children,” Judge Mary Larkin said at Newcastle West where she convicted a Listowel man for not restraining his child with a seat belt.

The child, the court was told, was sitting on its mother’s lap in the front passenger seat of a van stopped at Glin Demesne last November 18. The driver, Christopher McCarthy, 12 Lisarda, Listowel pleaded to the charge and was fined €300.

Pleading for her client, solicitor Karen Carmody said he understood that having the child in his wife’s lap was “not ideal” but the child was sick and they were taking him to the doctor.

“He is old enough to know better,” the judge said. She fixed recognisance of €300 in the event of an appeal.

In a later case, the judge imposed a similar penalty of €300 on Charlie McDonagh, 41 Woodfield Grove, Newcastle West for failing to restrain a six-month old child while driving at Sheehan’s Rd, Newcastle West last October 2. The child was sitting on the passenger’s lap.

“It was not the case he was driving around for a long period with the child unrestrained,” solicitor Kate Cussen said, pleading for her client. The child was sick on the day and they were coming back from Shannondoc, and were close to Mr McDonagh’s aunt’s house.

“Car seats are there to protect children,” Judge Larkin said.

“The child had been using a seat,” Ms Cussen said, “but had just started to get sick.”

“I just think there is no excuse for putting your child in jeopardy,” the judge said, adding that if someone hung their child out a window at three feet, everybody would be screaming and shouting. “There isn’t much difference,” she said, imposing a fine. “I am going to start disqualifying. It is egregious. There is no reason for it.”