Serial offender threatened teenager with knife after breaking into his Limerick home

A THIRTEEN-year-old boy was threatened at knifepoint by an intruder who broke into his home while his mother was out of the house.

Details of the terrifying incident, which happened at a house near the city centre, were revealed during a sentencing hearing at Limerick Circuit Court.

Mark Foran, 41,of North Claughan Road, Garryowen has pleaded guilty to charges, including making threats against the teenager, during an incident on August 23, 2016.

He has also admitted breaking into another house at Old Clare Street, Limerick on December 3, 2015.

During a sentencing hearing, Sergeant Michael Lambe said the teenager was at home alone when he was alerted to a noise downstairs.

He told Judge Tom O’Donnell as he was ringing his mother, Mr Foran entered his bedroom and grabbed the phone from him.

The defendant then threatened to stab him and demanded to know who he had called.

Mr Foran told him he would send people after him if he contacted gardai. He then left the house with a number of items.

Sgt Lambe told John O’Sullivan BL, prosecuting, the teenager was traumatised and upset as a result of the incident and that he did not attend school for a number of months afterwards.

While another man was initially identified as a suspect Mr Foran, who has almost 70 previous convictions, was subsequently identified and made admissions in relation to the incident.

Giving evidence in relation to second break-in, Sgt Lambe said the defendant entered the property, which was not occupied, sometime between 2pm and 4.40pm on December 3, 2015.

He said he smashed a panel on the front door to gain access and that the property was completely ransacked.

The sergeant agreed with Mr O’Sullivan when he highlighted what he described as an “odd and sinister” aspect to the case.

He said kitchen knives were found in each room of the house and that gardai believe Mr Foran had placed them in the rooms for use “in the event that he was confronted”.

Sgt Lambe told Mr O’Sullivan that Mr Foran cut himself during the burglary and that blood found at the scene matched the defendant’s DNA.

Barrister Brian McInerney said his client is getting to grips with a drug and alcohol problem and that he is “now stable and clean” and is on a methadone programme.

He submitted that without his admissions and guilty plea there would have been difficulty “joining the dots” had the case gone to trial before a jury.

Mr McInerney said his client had committed the offences to get money for drugs and that he has not come to the attention of gardai over the past two years.

“What you have here is a before and after scenario,” he said submitting Me Foran has “turned a corner in his life”.

Judge O’Donnell said the charges before the court were “very very serious” and that he was not going to rush to judgment.

He added that he could only imagine the terror which the 13-year-old boy had experienced when he was confronted at knifepoint.

The matter was adjourned to the end of October for sentence.