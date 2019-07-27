Over 350 don’t get bogged down for very good cause in Limerick village

THE PARISH of Castleconnell, Ahane, Montpelier put their best foot forward to assist families who have been impacted by cancer.

Their cancer support group is in its second year of existence. One of their main fundraisers is a novel bog walk which this year attracted a crowd of over 350. Beverley Hartigan, of the cancer support group, said there has been a very positive reaction from the community to their establishment.

“Beginning with a committee of six the group now has a substantial network of volunteers. This support has enabled the group to reach out to a number of families and individuals in the community. Volunteers have prepared meals and given assistance with travel to and from hospital appointments throughout the year. Funds raised throughout the year have enabled the group to give financial support to families,” said Beverley.

The committee were once again delighted with the turnout and support from the community at the bog walk. Over €5,000 was collected. They changed the route this year to allow walkers to park their cars adjacent to the starting point thanks to a local landowner. Richie Clifford got the crowd energised.

On behalf of the committee, Beverley sincerely thanked the hundreds who came together to walk the 5K to show their solidarity with those affected by cancer.

“The committee would also like to extend their gratitude to the many volunteers who acted as stewards, provided food and helped in the hall afterwards. We are grateful to the people in our community who continue to give so generously of their time both professionally and personally to ensure our friends and neighbours are not alone with cancer,” said Beverley. See p6 for pictures