Cappamore’s Cat aims to get claws into Limerick

THE MAIN topic of conversation at the launch of Cappamore Show, apart from the big day itself, was one Bill Sheehan.

The young Kilkenny hurler will be trying to break Limerick hearts on Saturday night in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Bill, who has strong ties to the east Limerick parish, could be wearing the black and amber colours if he is included in the 26 man match day squad. He came off the bench against Cork and helped put them to the sword with a well taken point.

Bill’s dad, Niall, is a Cappamore man but moved to the Marble City where he is a teacher in Kilkenny CBS. The Sheehans are a big extended family in east Limerick and were out in force at the Kilkenny and Cork clash to cheer on Bill.

Ger Lonergan, chairman of Cappamore GAA Club, said Bill would be welcome back any time.

“We’d take him in a transfer - we’d even go into the transfer market for him!” smiled Ger.

“His father Niall played minor and U-21 with Limerick back in the early to mid-80s. Niall was a lovely hurler. He was on the Cappamore teams that played in the last two county finals in 1984 and 1988. He used play centre field or centre forward.”

Bill, who was born in 1997, has inherited his dad’s talents as he is a nifty forward.

“We’re very disappointed that his father moved to Kilkenny! Bill’s cousins are fair good hurlers too. Jack and Conor Sheehan play with our premier intermediate team and Eamon Sheehan played with us before he moved to Monaghan.

“The Sheehans are a fierce popular family. Bill’s grandmother Nora lives here. They are highly respected,” said Ger, who first heard about Bill when he made the Kilkenny minor team. The son of Niall and Anita has already won a Kilkenny county final with Dicksoboro in 2017.

Cappamore is very proud of Bill’s achievements and while they wish him well they don’t wish him too well!

“We wish him the best of luck and that he gets on to play in an All-Ireland semi-final but hopefully he won’t be the cause of Limerick losing. We’d like to see him playing well. It is a great achievement for any young fellow to play in these occasions.

“That’s the one thing about the GAA - no matter who is playing, in the pubs or restaurants before the match everyone has their jerseys on and there never is any bother. It’s all a bit of sport.”

Ger said Bill is improving with every game. “When Brian Cody brings you into a squad you must have something special.” The club chairman said Saturday night is far from a foregone conclusion.

“Limerick have the players to win it all right providing everything goes right for them but they wouldn’t want to play like they did against Cork. Limerick are in a good place and if they all turn up they have a great chance.” Young Bill might have something to say about that.