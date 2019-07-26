Molly marks TJ Reid’s card ahead of Limerick Kilkenny clash

TJ REID has the talent to break Limerick hearts on Saturday evening but he made one Cappamore girl’s day last Saturday.

Maura Ryan, known to one and all as Molly, set up a company last year called Molly’s Cards - unleashing potential. She sells frames and cards of dog phrases with the help of her sister Caitriona.

The Cappamore sisters were selling their wares at Barkfest – the South East’s summer festival for dogs in Kilkenny. When Molly spotted the seven time All-Ireland winner she quickly put on her Limerick jersey.

Caitriona said TJ was a gentleman despite Molly wearing the green of Limerick.

“TJ was lovely. He was a guest judge at Barkfest. It was very busy so we didn't chat too much about hurling. TJ was going back to train at 3pm,” said Caitriona.

Molly gave TJ some of her cards as a thank you for his time and posing for a photo.

“His fiancée, Niamh de Brún, who coincidentally is from Limerick, messaged us on Instagram on Saturday evening to say thank you for the cards,” said Caitriona.

Wearing a Limerick jersey at a Kilkenny festival might have been bad for business so Molly quickly whipped it off after meeting TJ! But it will definitely be on again in Dublin on Saturday evening.

“She has a new jersey and is all set for Croker on Saturday evening. It was in the Red Mills Store and Café. They were so welcoming, they treated like Molly like a VIP,” said Caitriona.

However, Kilkenny won’t be as welcoming to Limerick people on Saturday night!

The Ryan sisters came up with the idea because Molly loves making cards and giving them to people.

“I studied it and for somebody that loves dogs you wouldn’t really see cards with anything to do with dogs. I started looking up dog phrases and there are some lovely ones,” said Caitriona.

There are 21 cards in the collection, a nod to trisomy 21 – scientific name of Down Syndrome. Caitriona hopes her 29-year-old sister’s story will be inspiring to other children and adults with Down’s.