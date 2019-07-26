What we think: Surprise at opposition to major development plans in Limerick city

I MUST say I was surprised with the amount of opposition on social media to plans for the development of a six-storey student complex adjacent to Thomond Park.

The site at the old Hassett's Pub has been derelict for many years and one would have thought that the plans would have been welcomed.

I recall former Finance Minister Michael Noonan warning some years back on the damage groups and individuals can cause through objections.

But then again, people are entitled to their views and to object. The Hassett's Cross development would see 31 student units and would contain 143 bed spaces in total, with a medical centre beside the site.

It is being described as a six-story monstrosity resulting in residents losing their privacy.

Communication is key and let's hope the developers and locals can sit down and meet over the coming weeks and allay any fears they have regarding the project.

People have to ask themselves would they like a derelict site or this major development.