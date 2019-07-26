Two suspects arrested over late-night burglary in Limerick city

TWO suspected burglars are facing prosecution after they were arrested following a break-in on the northside of Limerick city.

According to investigating gardai, the alarm was raised shortly after midnight on July 19 when the occupant of a house in the Thomondgate area was alerted to two intruders in his home.

“Having received a description of the suspects involved, gardai apprehended them a short distance from the scene and they were arrested on suspicion of burglary,” said Garda Eoghan Linnane.

Following their arrest, the suspects were brought to Henry Street garda station where they were detained and processed.

An investigation file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the matter.

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating and can be contacted at (061) 456980.