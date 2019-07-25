Protest outside Limerick greyhound stadium

A PEACEFUL protest to ban greyhound racing is currently taking place in Limerick City.

The protest, which is believed to be organised by Ban Greyhound Racing Limerick, is taking place outside the Limerick Greyhound Stadium on the Dock Road.

It is believed there are around 50 protesters taking part in a ‘silent protest’ outside the grounds.

There was a similar protest last Thursday, also outside the Limerick Greyhound Stadium.

The recent controversy surrounding greyhound racing follows RTÉ’s documentary, RTÉ Investigates: Greyhounds Running For Their Lives.