Brothers charged over shooting incident in Limerick village

TWO brothers have been remanded in custody after they were charged in connection with a shooting incident at their cousin’s home in West Limerick earlier this month.

It is alleged that five shots were discharged during an incident at a house at Deelside, The Quay, Askeaton in the early hours of July 17, last.

Daniel O’Connor, 39, of Hassett’s Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick and Larry O’Connor, 30, who has an address at The Lodges, Ballykisteen, Tipperary each face three charges in relation to the shooting.

They are accused of recklessly discharging a double-barrelled semi-automatic shotgun as well as unlawful possession of the firearm and ammunition on the same date.

Detective Garda Jerry O’Sullivan told Limerick District Court that Larry O’Connor made no reply when charged while Garda Eric O’Shea said Daniel O’Connor replied: “No comment”.

Judge Marian O’Leary was told gardai will be objecting to bail in each case and the matter was adjourned to next Tuesday, July 30 for a bail application.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell was assigned to represent Larry O’Connor while solicitor Ted McCarthy was assigned to represent his older brother.