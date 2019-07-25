Limerick gardai seek to locate ‘gold’ getaway car used by suspect

GARDAI are seeking to locate a car which may be linked to an incident of criminal damage in the Westbury estate.

The gold-coloured Nissan Almera was observed a short time after another car was damaged.

The incident happened at around 7.30am last Wednesday and a according to gardai, the car was being driven by a man who was wearing dark clothing.

“We believe that the male driving this Nissan Almera was the culprit for the damage caused. As this is a very distinctive vehicle, due to its unusual colour, someone may have observed it in the Westbury area,” said a garda spokesperson.