Smart move as Limerick superintendent lands job in Tipperary division

ONE of the most senior garda officers in the Limerick division is set to take up a new role in County Tipperary from next week.

Superintendent Derek Smart is set to be appointed as Chief Superintendent for the Tipperary Division.

Currently attached to Henry Street garda station in Limerick, Supt Smart was named on the garda promotion panel following an internal competition which concluded late last year.

While the Limerick native has spent most of his career based in Limerick, he has also served in County Clare and County Cork.

He will be based in Thurles once he takes up his new role.

During his time at Henry Street, Supt Smart has overseen a number of high-profile investigations in what is one of the busiest garda districts in the country.

While no official announcement has been made by An Garda Siochana, The Leader understands that Superintendent Brian Sugrue will take over responsibility for the Henry Street garda district following the departure of Supt Smart.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Superintendent Dermot O’Connor who transferred from Limerick to Kells, County Meath following his promotion earlier this year will take up duty at Roxboro Road garda district as part of the management reshuffle. Prior to his promotion, Supt O’Connor was an inspector attached to Henry Street.