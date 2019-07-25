Limerick gardai urge members of the public not to post holiday updates online while away

GARDAI are renewing their appeal to holiday-makers to be vigilant when using social media this summer.

“If you are going on holiday and your home is going to be vacant, be mindful of what you post on social media,” said Garda Eoghan Linnane.

“Even if you have enabled strict privacy settings, your holiday plans could be shared with unscrupulous people,” he added.

Where possible, gardai say people should not post status updates about their holidays while away and they should not post details of their travel plans.

Measures should also be made to ensure that homes do not look vacant while the occupants are on holidays.

“Ask a trusted neighbour or family member to conduct frequent checks of the property at different times of the day to note any signs of trespassing or interference,” said Garda Linnane.