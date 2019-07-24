Deaths in Limerick -July 24, 2019

The death has occurred of Tony Purcell of Devon Close, Castletroy View, Limerick City, Limerick. Late of O'Donoghue Avenue, Janesboro, C.I.E. Tours & Bus Eireann.Tony, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre, in the presence of his family. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen (nee O'Brien), sons Mark & Anthony, daughter Nicola, son-in-law Mike Browne, daughter-in-law Beth, grandchildren Pàdraig, Cillian, Declan & Aoibhinn, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, other relatives & many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Friday (July 26th) from 5.00pm to 6.30pm with removal afterwards to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requeim Mass Saturday (July 27th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Beryl Forrester (née Morrissey) of Limerick / Farran Park, Waterford. Forrester Beryl (nee Morrissey) Limerick. Formerly of Ferrybank, Waterford. July 23rd 2019 peacefully at Thorpe’s Nursing Home, Clarina, Co. Limerick in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. Forrester. Much loved mother of Charles and John. Sister of the late Michael Morrissey.

Funeral Service this Saturday morning at 11.00am in Christ Church (United Methodist and Presbyterian), O'Connell Street, Limerick followed by burial in King’s Island Cemetery. Family flowers only please.