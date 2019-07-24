Shannon Airport fire safety heats up with new technology

SHANNON Airport has set another first for an Irish airport.

They have taken delivery of two new state-of-the-art High Reach Extendable Turret (HRET) fire tenders.

The airport has also recruited new firefighters after an exhaustive selection process saw applicants being whittled down from 500 to ten.

Commenting on the importance of the investment, Chief Officer Fire and Rescue, Airport Police Fire Service Pat O’Brien, said: “It was of paramount importance to the management team at Shannon Airport to ensure the safety of passengers and staff, and the new fire tenders have additional safety benefits for both airport fire service staff and passengers.

Pat explained: “Conventional fire tenders require that firefighters be put into the risk area to fight aviation fires. However, the new HRET appliance reduces this requirement as fires can be extinguished remotely by operating the HRET from the vehicle cab, allowing the application of water, foam and dry chemical directly to the seat of the fire.

“The new fire tenders use cutting edge technology and will be equipped with a thermal imaging camera mounted on the HRET to allow firefighters identify the hottest part of the aircraft, key vital knowledge that is needed to suppress and extinguish aviation fires as quickly and efficiently as possible,” he said.

“If you have an internal fire in a cargo hold of an aircraft, rather than commit a team into the risk area, with your thermal imaging camera, you can identify where the heat source is, and you can penetrate the part of the hold where the fire is with the piercing tool.”

“It literally can pierce through the aluminium of the aircraft," he said.