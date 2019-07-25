Love Island's Greg O'Shea feels the love with explosion of new Instagram fans

WHATEVER the outcome is for Limerick's Greg O'Shea, he will leave the Love Island villa a winner when it comes to his popularity on social media.

As of this Thursday, the rugby sevens Olympic hopeful and Shannon RFC player has garnered more than 250,000 new followers on Instagram since entering the show just over a week ago.

In the context of how many posts he has published since his entry on July 15, this is an astronomical trajectory.

Before he entered the the villa, the 24-year-old Corbally man had fewer than 10,000 followers on Instagram. In just 10 days, that has surged to more than 257,000, which may qualify him for 'micro-celebrity' status on social media.

However, he is a social media mile behind some of his fellow islanders, including Irish counterpart Maura Higgins, who now has an astonishing 1.2m followers on the picture-based network.

Even this is a good distance behind Molly Mae, who has more than 2.2m followers.

Perhaps if Greg entered the villa at the beginning, he would be at the the top of the table, given he has attracted a strong fanbase in such a short space of time due to his sporting achievements, educational attainment and his charming Limerick accent!

