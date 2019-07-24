Tough competition at fundraising bake-off for top legal firm in Limerick

SOLICITORS at Sellors Limerick city took a break from their legal files and put their baking skills to the test for a very good cause in a Great Legal Bake Off last week.

Seven employees had their baked goods sampled and scored in a bid to raise funds for St Gabriel's school and centre in an event titled Ready Sellors Bake.

Stephen Keogh of Keating Connolly Solictors said: “I think it’s a great initiative, it’s a great way to bring the team together and to compete on something that’s a little unusual.

“It’ll be interesting to see where people’s talents lie outside the office and outside of the field of law and of course it’s all in the name of charity.

“We work very closely with St Gabriels, I’m a member of their Board of Directors. Of course, it’s only a small contribution to the great work they do, but every little helps,” Stephen added.

St Gabriels is dedicated to providing education, health-related therapies and clinical intervention programmes to over 500 children and young adults living with physical disabilities, developmental delay or more serious life-limiting conditions.

“We’ve supported St Gabriel’s for a number of years and we’re just blown away by the work that they do, it’s an invaluable service for the kids and families,” says employee Derek Walsh.

“There’s a great buzz, there’s a range of cakes there and skill level. A few are very good bakers,” he added, “there’s a few underdogs in the competition. It’s good fun, and a nice way to get everyone together in the name of a great charity.”

Contestant and trainee solicitor Éanna Bane said: “I’m not an avid baker, this is the first time I’ve ever baked - my mother was on speed dial yesterday evening while I was baking! I don’t know how it’s going to taste, it’s all for a good cause anyways.”

The seven baked goods were each presented anonymously for voting under the following criteria: taste, presentation, and creativity and originality.

Kate Sheahan from St Gabriels said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to come in and visit Sellors today, and for them to nominate us as their charity partner for Ready Sellors Bake.

“It’s really puts the fun in fundraising. Sellors have been good to us for a long time with various fundraisers and support and we’re really grateful to them.”

Máire O’Leary, CEO at St Gabriels added: “This company are always supportive of us, and this is the first time we’ve met all the staff in Sellors.

The standard of baking is excellent, but I’m going to keep my vote secret!”