Limerick Animal Welfare fundraiser calls on artists to get creative 

A UNIQUE fundraiser is looking for budding artists in Limerick to get involved in an event for Limerick Animal Welfare.

Titled Anonymous Art for Animals, the fundraiser invites people from all ages, calibres and interests to put paintbrush to paper for a good cause.

All submitted artworks around the theme of animals and animal welfare, from paintings and collages, to drawings and sculptures, will be sold for €50 at a fundraiser event in August.

A fundraiser organiser said: “This is to acknowledge all the hard work by Limerick Animal Welfare. Myself and myfriends are huge animal lovers, and have volunteered with LAW.”

“Funds are always needed so they can continue and expand their services.”

To get involved, submit your artwork on an A4 sized piece of paper, leaving a one-inch margin for framing, and then sign your masterpiece on the back of the page.

All submissions will be posted online for viewing before being sold in late August.

LAW says: “We’re delighted to be the focus of the fundraiser, it’s a truly unique way to raise much-needed funds.”

The fundraising event will take place at the Events and Art Gallery on O’Connell Street, Limerick on August 24 and 25

“We are inviting the public to knit, sew, crochet any bird or animal for sales on the day, and to write poems and/or songs on the theme of animals and animal welfare,” says an event organiser.

“We are asking entrants to include a 300 word maximum piece on why they chose that issue relating to the theme.

“We’d love to hear the stories behind your rescued pet, and any other animal welfare concerns you may have.”

The Party for Animal Welfare is supporting the unique fundraiser and will have representatives there on the day. Please contact jduhig07@gmail.com for submissions and more information.