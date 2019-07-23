Limerick gets a Tag Rugby visit ahead of World Cup in 2021

INTERNATIONAL Tag Federation (ITF) representatives paid a flying visit to Limerick to get a real taste of what the city will have to offer as hosts of the Tag World Cup in August 2021.

The Board of the ITF, together with South African TAG representatives, paid a site visit to University of Limerick and other attractions around Limerick on the city’s special ‘tag’ weekend, the Pig'n'Porter festival, to get a feel for what the host city will offer in 2021.

The visitors stayed on campus at UL and were given guided tours of the state-of-the-art facilities and playing fields which will be made available to them during the World Cup.

The South African tag team, who traveled with the ITF Board, also got the chance to participate in the Pig ‘n’ Porter festival.

Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau and UL met the group along with local and national tag rugby representatives at the Strand Hotel where the group began their tour of Limerick city. Acclaimed local chef Tom Flavin, gave a talk about the local organic food movement.

Later Dan Murphy, from Global Village Tours and band member of Hermitage Green, brought the group for a walking tour about the history of Limerick, before on to King John’s Castle for an interactive tour. The group later toured Treaty City Brewery where they were treated to a beer tasting.

Limerick was announced as the winner of the bid to host the Tag World Cup last February, making it the first northern hemisphere host of the epic sports event.

The event is expected to deliver a minimum €5m boost for the Limerick economy and 20,000 bed nights over its four days.