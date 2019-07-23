Limerick Senator Maria Byrne criticises FF leader on calls for new portfolio

SENATOR Maria Byrne has urged Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin to clarify which department he will axe to make way for a new one.

Ms Byrne of Fine Gael was speaking following Mr Martin’s call for a new portfolio of higher education.

The Senator, who sits on the education committee said she is “surprised and confused” at the Fianna Fail leader’s proposals, made at an Irish Universities Association conference.

“I was surprised Deputy Martin seemed unaware that higher education is already treated as its own portfolio within the Department of Education with a dedicated minister who sits at the Cabinet table. The sector also benefits from ringfenced funding,” she said.

“I was also confused as to which department Deputy Martin would like to abolish to allow for the creation of this new entity as he didn’t say how he would achieve a new higher education department. Perhaps the most recent ones created, the Department of Children or the Department of Rural and Community Affairs? Or maybe one of the other 15 departments?”

Ms Byrne believes no new departments can be created without negative implications for the Government, and suggested Mr Martin was engaging in “another rash proposal with no thought or planning.”

“Deputy Martin and his party colleagues were very vocal in 2016 on their opposition to changes made to existing departments. Would he forsake the dedicated portfolio on the welfare and protection of children or the targeted division to promote rural and community development to establish a department which is already catered for,” Ms Byrne asked.

However, Mr Martin’s call was welcomed by the University of Limerick president Dr Des Fitzgerald.

In a tweet, he wrote: “This is a welcome first step towards prioritising much needed investment in the Higher Education Sector to keep us competitive.”