Men 'suddenly started fighting' after cyclist was confronted in Limerick city centre

A 20-year-old man has been ordered to pay €200 to the poor box after a fight broke out between him and another man in broad daylight in Limerick city centre.

Laimis Biuliunas, 20, of Lower Mallow Street, appeared before Limerick District Court on Monday morning, charged with public order in connection to the incident on March 30 last.

Prosecuting sergeant Sean Murray said that a garda was on mobile patrol on Henry Street at around 10am when he observed two males “suddenly start fighting”, adding that there were other people in the area.

Defending solicitor Ted McCarthy said that his client was cycling down the road when he was confronted by the other man, who was known to him.

He said that after the accused got off his bike, “the other man started it” and the incident lasted around 30 seconds. \

The court heard that Mr Biuiliunas has no previous convictions.

Judge Marian O’Leary, presiding, ordered the young man to pay the poor box €200 with three months to pay, adjourning the matter to November 6.