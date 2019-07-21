Jordan pops the question and asks Anna to be his girlfriend

Anna and Jordan have been going from strength to strength and it seems Jordan is now ready to put a label on it.

At the sun deck, Jordan fills the boys in on his plan of action to make Anna his girlfriend. Jordan says “I want the boys’ opinion. I want to ask Anna to be my chick! I want to make a gesture now and it’ll be special and something we can remember.”

The boys encourage Jordan to pop the question. He explains his approach on how he plans to ask Anna. Jordan wants to take Anna on a trip down memory lane and tour the villa exploring all the spots in which they’ve made memories.

It appears the girls catch on and can see the boys plotting. To throw the girls off the scent, the boys pretend they’re talking about Michael’s ongoing situation with Amber.

The girls then speculate that Michael could be planning to make a move on Amber, and are completely unaware about Jordan’s plans to make it official with Anna.

Jordan soon asks Anna for a chat and the pair travel around the villa reminiscing on their romantic journey.

At the swing seat, Jordan and Anna reflect on their first kiss. Jordan then makes his move on Anna. He says “I’ve never trusted anyone as much as I’ve trusted you. I am amazed by you. I feel like I’m falling for you.”

He then asks “I wanted to ask you to be my girlfriend.”

Is Anna ready to make things official and call Jordan her boyfriend?

AMBER AND GREG HAVE A KISS UNDER THE COVERS

Despite Michael confessing his feelings for Amber, she is continuing to get to know Greg, who she is currently coupled up with. And Greg has made no secret of the fact that he fancies Amber.

Speaking with Anna, Francesca and Harley, Greg explains how he wants to take things slow and not put too much pressure on Amber. But the girls think it’s time Greg turned up the heat and made his move.

Anna says “She wants you to kiss her.”

Greg reassures the girls of his feelings for Amber and says “It’s coming, don’t worry!”

Reflecting in the Beach Hut, Greg says “It was nice to hear advice from Amber’s friends and I’ll take it onboard. It’s nice that everyone cares and everyone is backing me and Amber as a couple.”

The Islanders head to bed and it looks like Greg is ready to make his move. Greg says to Amber “I’ve been wanting to do this.”



Amber asks “What?”

Greg replies “I just want to do it in private.”

Amber and Greg then have a cheeky snog under the covers. But will the kiss certify Amber and Greg’s connection?



CURTIS AND MAURA HEAD OUT OF THE VILLA FOR A JUICY DATE

As the Islanders relax in the garden, Curtis receives a text, which reads “Curtis and Maura. It’s time for your first date. Please get ready to leave the villa. #getfruity #squeezetheday”

Curtis is left ecstatic at the thought of some one-on-one time with Maura. Speaking in the Beach Hut ahead of their date, Curtis says “I don’t even care what it is. I just want to spend some time with Maura alone and just have some fun! I’m actually buzzing.”

Equally, Maura is excited about the upcoming date. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Maura says “It’ll be nice to spend some time alone together.”

Will Curtis and Maura’s relationship continue to grow stronger after their date away from the villa?



CHRIS MAKES HIS MOVE ON HARLEY AND THE PAIR SHARE THEIR FIRST KISS

Ever since the recoupling where Harley decided to couple up with Chris, the pair have been getting closer.

Chris asks Harley for a chat. Chris says “You’re actually a lot of things that I look for in a girl.”

Chris adds “You’re very funny but we can have serious chats. I feel like normally I can’t [have serious chats] but with you, I can. I think there is more levels to find.”

Harley replies “Good. I feel the same.”

Chris then says “I’m not very good at telling people I fancy them. But I am pretty good at showing them. Are you a spontaneous person?”

Harley replies “Yes.”

Chris then makes his move and him and Harley share their first kiss. The other Islanders roar with excitement after witnessing the pair lock lips.

Is this the start of a blossoming romance between Chris and Harley?

THE ISLANDERS HAVE A TOUGH DECISION TO MAKE, AS THEY CHOOSE TO DUMP ONE COUPLE FROM THE ISLAND

The public were recently given the opportunity to vote for their favourite couple. It’s now time to find out the results. Belle receives a text, which reads “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

At the fire pit, the Islanders are made aware of the recent public vote, and how the three couples with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island.

The three couples are revealed one-by-one and are then asked to stand in front of their fellow Islanders.

A text then explains that only one couple will leave the Island tonight, and the decision lies with the remaining couples. Each couple must now decide to save one of the three couples. The couple with the fewest votes from their fellow Islanders will be dumped from the Island, tonight.

But which couples received the fewest votes from the public? And who will their fellow Islanders decide to dump from the Island?