Deaths in Limerick - July 21, 2019

The death has occurred of John Joe Lacey of Glenquin, Strand, Limerick. John Joe Lacey. On July 21st, 2019 (peacefully, in his 92nd year) at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife May, sons John, Jimmy, Pat and Gerard, daughters Margaret (Harnett), Helen (Pierce) and Teresa (Reidy), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Reidy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West (V42 CD52) on Monday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to St. Ita's Church, Ashford. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killeedy Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patrick Harnett of Maple Grove, Templeglantine, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Limerick. Patrick (Patsy) Harnett, late of Maple Grove, Templeglantine, Co. Limerick and formerly of Dromtrasna Harnett, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick who passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19th. 2019 at Kilcara Nursing Home, Duagh. Patrick is sadly missed by his son Jimmy Doyle, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m. followed by removal at 8.00 p.m. to The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.00 a.m. Funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.