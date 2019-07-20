Limerick parish soapbox derby cancelled

The annual soap box derby in Kilteely has been cancelled, according to organisers.

The derby, which was part of the Kilteely Dromkeen Community Festival, has been cancelled due to an issue with the insurance company, according to organiser Tom Jones.

In a statement, organisers said:

“The Soapbox Derby Has been cancelled tomorrow (Sunday). Unfortunately our insurance company pulled out yesterday evening and because of this we regret to announce that we have to postpone/cancel tomorrow's soapbox derby. This was not an easy decision to make because much of the community had invested a lot of time and energy into facilitating this event. We apologise for the late notice but we had been working extremely hard over the last 24 hours to secure an alternative or other solution to the problem. Unfortunately no other solution currently exists but we will find one in time. Driver safety and protection is a key issue and when we cannot guarantee this we had no option but to cancel for the time being. Sorry for the inconvenience

“On a positive note all other events will take place and the dog show promises to be entertaining. The Great Willie Bunn will still be there at 3.30pm to entertain the crowd in the street so please still come along and have fun with us.

All other events listed in the Kilteely Dromkeen Community Festival will continue as planned.