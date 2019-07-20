Deaths in Limerick - July 20, 2019

The death has occurred of Jim Ryan of Kilmeedy, Limerick. Died peacefully at St. Ita's Hospital on the 6th July 2019. Survived by his wife Mary, son James, daughters Yvonne, Dale and Jacqueline, brother, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West on Wednesday, the 24th of July, from 6:30pm with removal at 8pm to St. Ita's Church, Kilmeedy. Requiem Mass is on Thursday, 25th July, at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery Clouncagh. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Ita's Hospital.



The death has occurred of Christy Cummins of Johnstown, Kildare / Doon, Limerick. Cummins Christy, Johnstown, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Doon, Co. Limerick. 19th July 2019. Suddenly. Son of the late Therese and Michael and adored husband of Ger (Petal) and loving and proud father of Emma, Laura and Michael and adored grandfather of Ailbhe. Will be dearly missed by his family, brothers Tony, Michael and Johnny, sisters Mary B, Pauline and Gilly, brothers in law, sisters in law, father and mother in law P J and Margaret Stritch, Clonlara, Co. Clare, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral to St. Brigid’s Church, Kill, Co. Kildare, on Tuesday arriving for 11.00 a.m. Funeral Mass followed by private cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House private, please.

The death has occurred of Thomas Cantillon of Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City, Limerick

Died July 18th, 2019. Late of Cement Ltd. and Limerick School of Music. Beloved husband to Mary, loving father to Jack, Marisia, David, Philip, and Anthony, grandchildren, sister Teresa, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.