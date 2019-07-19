Love Island - Who will Amber choose in tonight’s recoupling?

Maura has just received a text, revealing that tonight there will be a recoupling, in which each girl will choose the boy they want to couple up with.

After being left torn between new-boy Greg and old-flame Michael, all eyes are on Amber in tonight’s recoupling.

Reflecting on the news of the looming recoupling with Amber, Greg says to her “You’ve got a decision to make.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut about her upcoming decision, Amber says “I honestly don’t know what to say. It’s a weird one and it’s a hard one.”

Amber’s fellow Islanders offer her some advice. Belle says “He has completely betrayed your trust and picked someone else over you. If I was in your position, I would start something new with someone else.”

Amber replies “I feel like I have a great connection with Michael. He makes me happy when I speak to him and I love the conversations that we have.”

Ovie says to Amber “The connection you have with Michael is much stronger than the connection you have with Greg. At the end of the day, to win big, you’ve got to bet big.”

Speaking with Michael ahead of tonight’s recoupling, Amber says “I don’t know what to do for the best. It was only last night you put your cards on the table.”

Michael says “I’ve made the decision that put us in this situation. And I have to live with that. You know that I like you, that’s all you need to know really.”

But it’s time for Amber to make her decision. Anna receives a text, which reads “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

The Islanders gather around the fire pit for tonight’s recoupling.

When making her decision, Amber says “It’s been the hardest decision that I’ve had to make and I really don’t know what the right thing to do is…”

But which boy will Amber choose to continue her Love Island journey with? Regardless of what decision Amber makes, it is sure to send shockwaves through the villa.



THE COUPLE THAT KNOWS EACH OTHER BEST IS REVEALED IN TODAY’S COUPLES CHALLENGE

As the Islanders relax in the garden, Greg receives a text, which reads “Islanders. It’s time to find out how well you really know your other half in today’s couples challenge. #listenup #whenyouknowyouknow”

The Islanders spend some time quizzing each other, to ensure they know one another inside out, ahead of today’s challenge. Shortly after, all the Islanders gather around the fire pit.

During this challenge, the couples have to write down answers to a number of questions on their chalkboards. The boys are up first and have to match their answer to their girl’s. It will then be the girls’ turn to do the same. Each correct answer is worth a point, and whoever receives the most points will be declared the winning couple.

The questions start off simple, such as “What are the names of your girl’s parents?”

But even that appears too difficult for Anton who incorrectly guesses Belle’s Dad’s name to be ‘Tarem’ instead of ‘Tamer’.

Anton later reflects on the blunder in the Beach Hut with Belle. He says “Me and your Dad are going to get on…as soon as I get his name right!”

It’s then time for the girls to answer questions about their boys.

One question that has all the Islanders talking is “How many girls has your boy slept with?”

It appears Anna and Jordan have already had this conversation. Revealing her answer, Anna says “I’m not very happy about this but it’s somewhere above 100.”

One couple correctly answered every question and won today’s challenge. But which couple really do know each other best?

