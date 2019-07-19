Deaths in Limerick - July 19, 2019

The death has occurred of Michael Quane of (Gottingen, Germany), Herbertstown, Limerick. Quane, Michael (Mick); Gottingen, Germany and formerly of Herbertstown, Co. Limerick. Mick died suddenly at his residence in Gottingen on 8th July 2019. Loving brother of Christine (Higgins), Nancy (Feane), Pat & Paul. Dearly missed by his Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, niece and nephews, family relatives and friends. Mick is reposing at Daverns, funeral home, Hospital, Co. Limerick V35 HN34 this Sunday (21st July) from 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Sacred Heart church Herbertstown.

Requiem mass on Monday (22nd July) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Hospital cemetery. Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The death has occurred of Nora Mulvihill (née Reidy) of Toureendonnell, Athea, Limerick. Peacefully on 19th July 2019 at St. Ita’s Hospital, surrounded by her loving family and the Staff of the Camilla Ward. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, predeceased by her brothers John, Moss & Mick. Sadly missed by her sister Josie (Scanlon – Glin), brother Pat (Birmingham), sisters-in-law Mary and Ann, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews & great-grandnieces, other relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea on Saturday Evening (20th July) from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock, followed by removal at 8 pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea. Requiem Mass Sunday (21st July) at 12.30pm in St. Bartholomew’s Church, burial immediately after in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane.

The death has occurred of Robert Moran of Hyde Ave., Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Mary, brothers William & Matthew, sisters Moira, Helen, Deborah & Sarah, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, aunt, uncle, nephews, nieces all other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm with Removal at 7.00pm to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass Wednesday at 11.00am, with burial afterwards in Mt. St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Eileen McGovern (née Clancy) of Broadford, Limerick. Eileen McGovern (Broadford Village, Co. Limerick.) - July 19, 2019 (peacefully) at her residence. Eileen, wife of the late Mike and dearly loved mother of Michael and Andrea. Sadly missed by her son, daughter, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Ella and Hannah, brother Connie, sisters Esther Fitzpatrick and Mary Doody (UK), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Sextons' Funeral Home, Broadford on Saturday from 6pm with removal at 8pm to her residence. Removal on Sunday to the Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Springfield Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Milford Hospice.