Weather warning : Status yellow extended to the whole country as heavy thundery downpours expected

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has been extended to the whole of the country, including Limerick, with Met Éireann saying heavy thundery downpours in short space of time could lead to localised spot flooding.‬

“Heavy thundery downpours will give high totals of rainfall in short space of time today/early tonight leading to localised spot flooding”, Met Éireann said.

The heavy and prolonged rain may be accompanied by thunderstorms, the forecaster added.

The warning is valid from Friday at 6am to Saturday at 3am.

There could be some hazy sunny spells at times too in spots and it will be humid with top temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees.

Light to moderate winds will freshen in the south and it will become very blustery along western and southern coasts.