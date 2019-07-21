Limerick community marks 50 years of neighbourliness

FIFTY years ago, they were neighbours. Now, half a century later, those neighbours and their children and grandchildren have become good friends.

Last weekend, the families of Desmond Drive in Adare celebrated that half century of neighbourly living with a massive street party that involved some 150 people.

The preparations started early in the morning, with lawnmowers revving up and strimmers coming out. Then the various marquees and gazebos started going up and by evening, the barbecue was underway.

Then at 8pm, a special memorial stone was unveiled, acknowledging residents, past, present and future.

According to Anthony Murphy, who moved into the council-built estate as a boy with his parents in 1969, it was brilliant place to grow up.

“There was a lovely green and we would be out on the green in the summertime, and then off fishing or hurling or playing soccer. It was fantastic,” he said, recalling his boyhood days.

“The original entrance was known as Bowman’s Lane and there were various storage sheds there which were then demolished to widen the entrance and build Desmond Drive,” he explained. There were 12 homes originally, and later a thirteenth was added. Those homes are now privately owned.

In all, more than 80 children called the estate home, and eight of the original families still reside there, Anthony said. On Saturday, he continued, it was amazing to see the children and grandchildren of those original families all celebrating together.

There was a bouncing castle for the small children and Tommy McAuliffee sang his heart out well into the night. People related stories, recalled old memories, caught up with old friends and neighbours. “It was great,” Anthony enthused.

Every June, for many years, the families on Desmond Drive used to get together for a barbecue on the green but Saturday’s event was in a different league.

Roll on the next 50 years.