Warm and humid conditions are set for a return as temperatures hit 23 over the weekend

We are in for another warm weekend as temperatures are expected to rise 23 degrees.

There will be widespread rain across the country Friday morning. The rain, which will be heavy at times, may lead to some localised spot flooding and thundery downpours.

In Limerick, it will be partly cloudy with highs of 20 degrees.

Brighter conditions with showers will follow into southern areas by afternoon and extend north eastwards through the course of the day.

The showers will be heavy with further thunderstorms developing in many areas leading to localized flooding. Top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees generally, but 16 or 17 degrees in the north and northwest.

Moderate southeasterly winds will veer southwesterly as the rain clears and increase fresh to strong and gusty over Munster and Leinster during the afternoon.

Saturday looks set to be a mixed day with highest of 22 degrees and mainly dry although there is a risk of a few showers in the east.

Rain is expected in the west later also.

In Limerick, it will be mostly cloudy with highs of 17 degrees.

Sunday will be a breezy day with outbreaks of rain, possibly turning heavy in the west and north with the best chance of dry and bright weather in the east.

Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in fresh southerly winds. A humid night will follow with temperatures not lower than 17 or 18 degrees.

Rain will affect many areas during the night, again heaviest in the west.

The warm, humid and breezy weather is set to continue on Monday with further spells of rain, possibly heavy again.

In Limerick it will be cloudy with the highest temperatures reaching 20 degrees.