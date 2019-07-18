Deaths in Limerick - July 18, 2019

The death has occurred of Jerry O'Connor of Grange Rd., Ballina, Tipperary / Ardagh, Limerick. O’Connor, Jerry, Hilsmiah Acre, Grange Rd., Ballina, Co. Tipperary and late of Ardagh, Co. Limerick and Berkley, Gloucestershire, England. 18th July 2019 suddenly at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Hilary, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport (V94 A9Y5) on Sunday, 21st July, from 6.15 p.m. with removal at 7.30 p.m. to Our Lady and St. Lua’s Church, Ballina. Requiem Mass on Monday, 22nd July, at 11.30 a.m. burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cancer Support Centre.

The death has occurred of Margaret Galvin (née McInerney) of Blanchardstown, Dublin / Limerick City, Limerick. Margaret (née McInerney), (Coolmine, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and formerly of O’Connell Ave., Limerick) July 17th., 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Philip and dear mother of Brendan, Ailish, Michael and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sisters Sarah, Frances and Claire, brother John, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Ruth, sons-in-law Niall and Willie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Ave., Blanchardstown on Friday evening (July 19th) between 5 o’c and 8 o’c. Removal on Saturday morning (July 20th.) to The Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12:30 o’c followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Tom Comyns of Lawndale Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Comyns, Tom (Tommy) Lawndale Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick. Formerly of Tarmon, Kilkee, Co. Clare. Late Detective Garda, Henry Street, Limerick. July 17th 2019 Suddenly. Beloved husband of Maura (nee Glynn). Dearly loved father of Ger, Mary, Suzanne and Tommy Brother of the late Colm (Bro. Matthias). Sadly missed by his Daughters-in-law Linda and Sarah, sons-in-law Denis and Brian, grandchildren, brothers Noel and Michael, sister Mary (O’ Connor), brothers- in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at St. Paul’s Church, Dooradoyle, Limerick this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30pm followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Martin Collins of Malahide, Dublin / Limerick / Cork. Collins, Martin (Malahide, Co. Dublin and formerly of Limerick, Cork and Aberdeenshire) - July 15th, 2019, suddenly but peacefully at his home. Much loved and proud father to Patrick and. Ronan, husband and friend to Morag. Beloved brother to Monica, Richard and Tom. A wonderfully kind and generous uncle, friend to many, who will be greatly missed.

Reposing at Rock's Funeral Home, Swords on Friday (19th July) evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Removal on Saturday (20th July) morning to St. Sylvester's Church, Malahide arriving for 10 a.m. Mass followed by funeral to Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders).