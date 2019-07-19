County Limerick man charged with sex assault in petrol station 

A MAN in his early 60s has been charged with the sexual assault of a woman in her 50s.

The alleged offence occurred in a petrol station in County Limerick in September, 2018.

The male appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary in Kilmallock Court. The defendant didn’t speak during the brief hearing.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by way of schedule.

Sergeant Michelle Leahy informed the judge that directions had been received from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“They are for summary disposal,” said Sgt Leahy. This means the case will be tried in the district court.

Con Barry, solicitor for the accused, made a disclosure order. He also applied for free legal aid on behalf of his client.

Judge O’Leary adjourned the case until October for a plea or date.

On the court date in October, Mr Barry will either enter a plea of guilty or ask for a hearing date to contest the case on behalf of his client.

Judge O’Leary imposed strict reporting restrictions on the media in attendance.

“The alleged injured party or the defendant is not to be identified,” said Judge O’Leary.

The case was adjourned until October.