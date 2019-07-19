Rare Limerick silver spoons up for auction

TWO small and increasingly rare items from Limerick’s rich heritage are set to go under the hammer at an auction in Newcastle West this Saturday.

One of the Limerick silver spoons, says auctioneer Pat O’Donovan, is an Irish provincial silver basting spoon by Joseph Johns of Limerick from about 1760, with an estimate of €1,200 -€1,600.

“ In the book ‘A Celebration of Limerick Silver’ John Bowen and Conor O’Brien describe Joseph Johns as Limerick’s ‘most accomplished, prolific and arguably most successful silversmith’,” Mr O’Donovan said. “This extremely rare item of silver weighs 84grams and measures 28cm long.”

The other is a Limerick silver teaspoon by Robert O’Shaughnessy, Limerick, circa 1820. The auctioneer’s estimate is €200-€400.

“These will be attractive not only to collectors but investors also. Limerick silver is very rare and few pieces survive to this day. These items are a huge part of the proud history of Limerick silversmiths.”

The auction this Saturday starts at 11am. Go to www.odonovan.ie for more details.