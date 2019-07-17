Deaths in Limerick - July 17, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Ryan of St. Ita's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Paddy, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Rita, sons Derrick, Eamon & Robert, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Celine, brother Tony, daughters-in-law Tracey, Marie & Carol, sister-in-law Theresa Ryan, nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (July 18th) from 5.30pm to 7pm with removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street. Requiem Mass Friday (July 19th) at 11am with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Jimmy (Jim) Condron of Kilmihill, Ballingarry, Limerick. Jimmy died peacefully at home on July 16th, 2019.Deeply missed by his beloved wife Margaret (nee Flahive), daughter Deirdre (Tierney), son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Eoin & Orla, brother Paddy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home, Ballingarry on Thursday, July 18th, from 6pm to 8pm arriving at the Church of the Immaculate, Conception, Ballingarry at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass on Friday, July 19th, at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Helena O'Keeffe (née Shine) of Asdee West, Asdee, Kerry / Athea, Limerick. Helena O'Keeffe (née Shine), Asdee West, Asdee and formerly of Direen, Athea, Co. Limerick. Peacefully,surrounded by her loving family at University Hospital Kerry, on the 16th of July, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Joseph, brothers Alfonsus (Limerick City), Sean, Donal and John (Athea). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sons Sean (Tralee) and Donie, daughters Helen Russell and Marie Gannon (Tralee), grandchildren Darren, Emma, Laura, Anna, Bobby, Tracy, Stephen and Alayna, brother Pat Shine (Caherciveen), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rosary this Wednesday evening at her residence Asdee West (eircode V31 D278), from 7.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Reposing at Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Thursday evening from 6.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Asdee. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11.00 a.m with burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery, Beale, Ballybunion. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of Lyons' Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

The death has occurred of Nora Quirke (née Chawke) of Ballaugh, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Ballyhahill, Limerick. Formerly Clounleharde, Ballyhahill. Nora passed away peacefully at her home in her 99th year in the loving care of her family. Wife of the late Patrick J. and loving mother of the late Kathleen (Lehane), Catherine & Patrick. Deeply regretted by her daughters Helen (Ballyhahill), Hanora (Southport, England), MaryAnn (Ballysimon, Limerick), Margaret (Limerick), Betty (Abbeyfeale), Ann (Limerick), Patricia (Monagea) and Geraldine (Templeglantine), sons John (Dublin), James (Duagh) and Willie (Ballaugh), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Hartnett's Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards to Reilg Ida Naofa Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations to the Day Care Centre, Abbeyfeale, if desired.

The death has occurred of Martin Collins of Malahide, Dublin / Limerick / Cork. Collins, Martin (Malahide, Co. Dublin and formerly of Limerick, Cork and Aberdeenshire) - July 15th, 2019, suddenly but peacefully at his home. Much loved and proud father to Patrick and Ronan, husband and friend to Morag. Beloved brother to Monica, Richard and Tom. A wonderfully kind and generous uncle, friend to many, who will be greatly missed.

Please check back tomorrow evening for funeral arrangements.