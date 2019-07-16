Limerick gardai issue guidelines to help stymie bogus tradesmen

Following a spate of burglaries and other offences by bogus tradesmen in Limerick, local gardai are appealing to the public to have care when faced with people offering trade services on their doorsteps.

Gardai at Henry Street have issued guidelines to dealing with such a situation should it arise.

Garda Eoghan Linnane said if a person calls to your door offering you professional trade services, you should observe the following:

Tell the caller that you never employ trades people ‘cold calling’ to your door. Ask for a sales brochure or other documentation that you can subsequently investigate and verify as credible. This should have a contact telephone number, known address and a V.A.T. registered number.

Be particularly careful where sales documentation only displays mobile contact numbers or incomplete addresses. Telephone directory enquiries can assist in establishing the credibility and bona fides of the company or individual concerned.

If you are satisfied that the company or individual is credible and you still think their employment is necessary, ask for an itemised written quotation for the services being offered and the names of persons and locations where they have previously worked successfully.

Never solely rely on the accuracy of the information being proffered. Verify the information yourself.

Always seek comparable estimates for any services offered from other established reputable companies.

Never engage a person who insists on cash payment for services offered. Even when employing a reputable company always use a method of payment that is traceable.

Never leave strangers, even bona fide workers, unsupervised in your home.